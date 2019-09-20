Atlanta Capital Management Co Lifted Its Holding in Idex (IEX) by $3.27 Million; Dorsal Capital Management Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336.86 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $166.09. About 351,992 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 97,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 184,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.57M, down from 281,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $549.05. About 299,391 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 34,130 shares to 351,805 shares, valued at $30.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 23,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,251 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $1.01M for 6863.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 495,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $36.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 151,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).