Atlanta Capital Management Co Lifted Its Donaldson (DCI) Position; Simmons First National (SFNC) Sentiment Is 1.67

Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 95 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 57 sold and decreased their stock positions in Simmons First National Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 55.71 million shares, down from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Simmons First National Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 42 Increased: 64 New Position: 31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Donaldson Inc (DCI) stake by 1.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 26,553 shares as Donaldson Inc (DCI)’s stock declined 5.56%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 2.66 million shares with $133.36 million value, up from 2.64 million last quarter. Donaldson Inc now has $6.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 55,659 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR SALE, EPS ABOVE MIDPOINTS OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $100 MLN TO $110 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 25/05/2018 – Donaldson Foundation Announces Support for Wounded Veterans; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Adj EPS 53c; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Net $69.9M; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON 3Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.93 TO $2.01

Analysts await Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SFNC’s profit will be $62.79 million for 9.30 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Simmons First National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $451,553 activity.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The Company’s deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. It has a 10.6 P/E ratio. The firm provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending.

The stock increased 2.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 26,693 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) has declined 14.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/04/2018 – DJ Simmons First National Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFNC); 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Names Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Steve Massanelli As Investor; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National: Steve Massanelli Named Investor Relations Officer; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.17%, EST. 3.98%; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 23/04/2018 – Simmons Reports Record Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL REPORTS PRICING OF $330M 2028 SUB NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Simmons First Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q Net $51.3M

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation for 1.09 million shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 62,334 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. Dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. has 0.68% invested in the company for 95,972 shares. The Hong Kong-based Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.46% in the stock. Patten Group Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 43,314 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27,468 activity. Milroy Douglas A. had bought 560 shares worth $27,468.