Atlanta Capital Management Co Increases Stake in Acuity Brands (AYI); Gratia Capital Increases Stake in Berry Global Group (BERY)

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 836,213 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 17,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.71 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $121. About 194,101 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 87,753 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $207.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 8,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

