Atlanta Capital Management Co Increases Holding in Patterson Companies (PDCO); Parsons Capital Management Has Lifted Bp Plc (BP) Position by $660,265; Share Price Declined

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 95,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 672,799 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70 million, up from 576,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 926,512 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Would Be Entitled to Severance Including 1.5 Times Then-Current Base Salary if Terminated Without Cause; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 28/03/2018 – Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 15,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 52,065 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 36,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 5.94M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Keeps Dividend at $0.10; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES STRONG NATURAL GAS GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 01/05/2018 – BP’s CFO thinks there’s a correction coming for today’s “frothy” oil prices; 25/05/2018 – Rosneft CEO says U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal could harm 5 pct of global oil production; 18/04/2018 – PEMEX CEO TO MEET BP, PREMIER OIL IN UK LEG OF TRIP; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 12/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP Sustainability report 2017; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Norway’s Mr Oil to ease BP’s shift away from fossil fuels

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,411 shares to 127,764 shares, valued at $17.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 7,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,397 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can BP Sustain its 93% Payout Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) aims to sell more U.S. crude to Asia – Live Trading News” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Most Amazing Quote From BP’s Q2 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP Midstream Partners: Continuing Its Steady Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 25,756 shares to 604,026 shares, valued at $39.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 6,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,798 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).