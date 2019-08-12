Atlanta Capital Management Co Increased Ross Stores (ROST) Holding by $2.77 Million; Stock Rose; Yakira Capital Management Upped Position in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by $5.85 Million

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 112,488 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Rev $434.2M; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 09/04/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Stewart Info Services; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES – IF DEAL IS NOT COMPLETED , FIDELITY IS REQUIRED TO PAY A REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE OF $50 MLN TO STEWART; 23/05/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes South Carolina Native to Meet Growing Needs of Independent Agents in the Carolinas

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 29,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 614,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21M, up from 584,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 1.55 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century, Missouri-based fund reported 2.53M shares. Atria Invs Limited Com owns 24,367 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca stated it has 3,424 shares. Axa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 240,404 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 164,700 shares. Ranger Inv Lp has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 431,779 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 2,770 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 5,007 shares stake. Fisher Asset Limited holds 112,571 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Ltd holds 11,660 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Argent Trust holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 20,496 shares. The Georgia-based Aurora Counsel has invested 0.74% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). The Australia-based Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.02% or 18,719 shares.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy in Time for the Back-to-School Rush – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ross Stores (ROST) Gains 21% YTD: Is Room for Growth Left? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ross Stores (ROST) Opens 28 Outlets, On Track for FY19 – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Ross Stores, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ROST) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 18,368 shares to 4.40M shares, valued at $330.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 8,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 14,569 shares. 276,894 are held by Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 282,112 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Opus Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Ameriprise Inc holds 162,530 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 25,200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 241,048 shares or 0% of the stock. 28,400 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp Inc. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 1.96M shares. 7,348 are held by Hsbc Holdg Plc. Pnc Fincl Serv Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 2,107 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 8,143 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 74,055 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 679 shares.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 24,000 shares to 268,137 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG) by 151,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,020 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF).

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Stewart Information Services Corporation: Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Release Date for 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stewart Information Services (STC) Misses Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stewart Title Adds Staff in Colorado State – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Stewart Information Services Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.