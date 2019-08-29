Atlanta Capital Management Co Increased Its Position in Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) as Stock Value Declined; Saia (SAIA) Shareholder Elk Creek Partners Trimmed Its Stake

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 109,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 12.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.45 million, up from 12.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 854,759 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Announces Cost Reduction Plan to Fund Long-Term Growth Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sally Beauty; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS REPORTS COST REDUCTION PLAN TO FUND LONG-; 18/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE STILL EXPECTED TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Cellaria Forms Collaborative Partnership with SBH Sciences

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 22,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 154,994 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 177,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.15. About 203,404 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 12,263 shares to 383,872 shares, valued at $60.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96M shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “ROKU Stock Falls on News of Amazon Smart TV Competitor – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Election of Diana Ferguson to the Board of Directors – Business Wire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sally Beauty Launches New Mobile-First Website As Part of Transformation Plan – Business Wire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 122,675 shares to 727,328 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 69,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAIA, COTY, AMGN – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saia LTL Freight Opens New Missouri Terminal – GlobeNewswire” published on October 12, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Saia Boston-area Terminals Now Open Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saia Opens Terminal in New York State – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.