Atlanta Capital Management Co Holds Stake in Pepsico (PEP); Jag Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Netflix (NFLX)

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 10,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 29,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $362.58. About 6.54 million shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300,’ says well-known investor Andrew Left; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now); 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 2,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,116 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.29 million, up from 342,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $133.17. About 2.22 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Financial Gp invested in 11,209 shares. 110,142 were accumulated by North Point Managers Oh. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc holds 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 1,676 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 307,948 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Avalon Ltd Liability owns 952,000 shares. Horan Capital owns 34,242 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 0.91% or 25,991 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,400 shares. Addison Capital holds 1.96% or 21,096 shares in its portfolio. M&T Natl Bank Corp reported 0.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd has 0.14% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Camarda Advisors reported 299 shares stake. Kidder Stephen W reported 35,435 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has 15,715 shares. Amer Commercial Bank owns 4,189 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 30,324 shares to 335,891 shares, valued at $23.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.42M shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc has 1,785 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Whale Rock Cap Management Lc owns 669,147 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Advisor Group Lc holds 0.25% or 35,860 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 2.57M shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com stated it has 760 shares. Ctc Llc has 241,266 shares. 1,470 are owned by Assetmark Inc. Essex Investment Management Limited Liability Company owns 25,468 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 50,300 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Colony Limited Liability holds 13,893 shares. Fincl Architects invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Parsec Fincl Management has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 658 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 0% or 25 shares. 541,414 are owned by Barton Invest Management.