Atlanta Capital Management Co Holds Holding in Service Intl (SCI); As Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stock Price Declined, Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Trimmed Its Holding by $2.23 Million

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 73.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 29,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 40,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.31. About 449,079 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 8,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.46 million, up from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 429,406 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CEL-SCI: On The Verge Of Approval – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Services Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Service Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 25,403 shares to 605,050 shares, valued at $52.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 38,218 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 2,858 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 521,047 shares. Camarda Ltd Liability owns 7 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 166,726 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 40,305 shares. Enterprise Finance Ser reported 604 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 1,484 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,625 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 200 shares. 2.26M were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 16,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 394,589 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 93,357 were accumulated by Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.32 million for 23.24 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc holds 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 6,918 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Alps reported 15,503 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth has 11,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 2,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 1.19 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Service Automobile Association stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Crawford Invest Counsel owns 110,452 shares. Scopus Asset Lp reported 350,000 shares. Illinois-based Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Fjarde Ap holds 82,334 shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt invested in 1,095 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation has 0.06% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 227,934 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 303 shares.