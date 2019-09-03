Atlanta Capital Management Co Holds Holding in Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH); Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Holder Blackhill Capital Lowered Stake by $898,227 as Shares Declined

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 109,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 12.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.45 million, up from 12.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 557,795 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Net $61.4M; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expands Cost-Cutting Moves; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – IS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PRIMARILY AT ITS CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN DENTON, TEXAS; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings: Cutting Staff, Primarily at Its Corporate Headquarters in Denton, Texas; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 Days

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 156,057 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.25 million, down from 163,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 808,044 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/03/2018 – Updated $BHVN, which end the day down 7% after a roller coaster ride in the red — $LLY +1.9%; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly and Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Humalog Rev $791.7M; 27/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – SAFETY DATA OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT SUPPORTIVE OF 2 MG DOSE BUT NOT 4 MG DOSE; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 24/04/2018 – LLY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND PACT FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly, Sigilon Therapeutics in Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 13,547 shares to 714,608 shares, valued at $39.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 263,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00M shares, and cut its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Amazon Attacks: Why Sally Beauty Stock Dropped 13.5% – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SBH) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sally Beauty Holdings backs prior guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. GlaxoSmithKline – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lilly Receives US FDA Approval for Taltz® (ixekizumab) for the Treatment of Active Ankylosing Spondylitis (Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis) – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lilly Announces Superiority of Taltz® (ixekizumab) versus TREMFYA® (guselkumab) in Delivering Total Skin Clearance at Week 12 in Topline Results from Head-to-Head (IXORA-R) Trial in People Living with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Ht Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.25% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Essex Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 292 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 167,861 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Ltd reported 2,500 shares stake. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd reported 5,040 shares stake. Tobam owns 6,092 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha owns 88,807 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First Financial In reported 11,806 shares. 1,000 are owned by Private Ocean Lc. Arrowstreet Capital L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 627,498 shares. Fincl Management Professionals Incorporated owns 1,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Smith Moore &, Missouri-based fund reported 2,486 shares. Bluemountain Capital Lc owns 4,732 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Shares for $26.94M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.