Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Upped Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake by $2.35 Million; Stock Rose; Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Shares Declined While Putnam Investments Cut Stake

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 16,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.90 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.96. About 534,237 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 456,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 3.04M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.67M, down from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $105.36. About 1.59 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $453.83M for 16.26 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) by 118,100 shares to 218,517 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 111,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 599,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: DG, NXPI, CERN, SEIC, FFIC – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: GOOG, NXPI – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 28,613 shares to 685,995 shares, valued at $38.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 34,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,805 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verisk to buy Genscape in $364M deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why You Should Retain Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Dorian In the Caribbean Will be Between USD 1.5 Billion and USD 3 Billion – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Australia Group Selects AIR’s New Earthquake Model for New Zealand to Help Manage Its Catastrophe Risk – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership invested in 27,793 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Hillsdale Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 5,376 are owned by Raymond James Fin Services. Adage Cap Partners Gru Llc invested in 0.07% or 200,500 shares. 29,353 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Investments. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 101,794 shares. Fincl Gp Incorporated Inc stated it has 2.23% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,952 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 13,871 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 2.63% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 10 were reported by Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 7,232 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 1,700 shares.