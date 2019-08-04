Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Service Intl (SCI) Position by $331,040; Moon Capital Management LP Raised Walmart (WMT) Stake

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 8,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.46M, up from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 515,702 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 05/03/2018 – Walmart Adds Prepared Dinners, Meal Kits in Blow to Blue Apron; 01/04/2018 – Threats From All Sides Push Walmart and Humana Closer Together; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – WALMART 1Q U.S. COMPS EX-FUEL UP 2.1%, EST. UP 2.3%; 06/05/2018 – WALMART PLANS TO INFUSE AS MUCH AS $3B EQUITY IN FLIPKART: TOI; 17/04/2018 – Walmart to roll out redesigned website next month; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet’s Google Has Discussed Joining Walmart’s Investment in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS FROM AN INVESTOR STANDPOINT DILUTION IN SHORT TERM IS NOT INSIGNIFCANT BUT STILL BELIEVES THIS IS THE RIGHT OPPORTUNITY

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 25,756 shares to 604,026 shares, valued at $39.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,491 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 844,083 were reported by Ameriprise Fin. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 7 shares. First Advsrs LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Prudential Financial reported 611,769 shares. 53,154 are held by Da Davidson And. Waddell And Reed holds 464,526 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bancshares & invested in 0.06% or 13,071 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 205,575 shares. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 130,186 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,159 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,736 shares. Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 6,625 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 10,671 shares. Duncker Streett And owns 0.21% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 22,650 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.41M were accumulated by Pension Service. Cim Mangement reported 11,773 shares stake. Moreover, Verition Fund Management has 0.17% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 683,301 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 12,532 were accumulated by North Star Mngmt Corporation. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 2.8% or 42,861 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 128,433 shares. Advsrs Mngmt Ltd Com holds 12,269 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Petrus Company Lta owns 1.17% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 62,093 shares. Becker Cap Inc has invested 1.69% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Iberiabank Corporation reported 3,473 shares. Essex Finance Inc holds 0.18% or 6,158 shares in its portfolio. First Savings Bank invested 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mariner Llc accumulated 280,422 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Longer Invests holds 0.41% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 3,521 shares.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares to 555,258 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 382,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,182 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).