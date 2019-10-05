Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Upped Idex (IEX) Stake By $3.27 Million; Rbf Capital Raised Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stake

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Idex Corp (IEX) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 19,000 shares as Idex Corp (IEX)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.96M shares with $336.86M value, up from 1.94 million last quarter. Idex Corp now has $11.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $158.54. About 306,019 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East

Rbf Capital Llc increased Ubs Group Ag (UBS) stake by 19.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc acquired 45,100 shares as Ubs Group Ag (UBS)’s stock declined 15.89%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 280,000 shares with $3.32M value, up from 234,900 last quarter. Ubs Group Ag now has $40.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 1.94M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Interest Income CHF1.74B; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Profit Rises, Supported by Wealth-Management Gains; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 19/03/2018 – UBS Group AG CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NOTICE TO UBS CUSTOMERS WITH YES ACCOUNTS: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to Investigate UBS as 48 FINRA Arbitration Claims Have Been Filed – Business Wire” on October 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UBS Group AG UK Regulatory Announcement: UBS to substitute issuer for outstanding UBS Group Funding (Switzerland) AG instruments – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 12 Monthly Pay ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UBS declares coupon payments on 22 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 50,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 49,600 shares and now owns 70,000 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering IDEX (NYSE:IEX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IDEX has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $171’s average target is 7.86% above currents $158.54 stock price. IDEX had 4 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold IEX shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement has 0.14% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 69,591 shares. Cap World Invsts holds 0.23% or 5.67 million shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Old Natl Savings Bank In reported 1,865 shares stake. 83,319 are held by Btim Corporation. Shell Asset Management stated it has 11,771 shares. Montag A And Assocs holds 2,375 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 0% or 20 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 324,428 shares. Sit Inv Associates stated it has 0.05% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Charles Schwab Invest Management, California-based fund reported 352,128 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Swiss Natl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 247,600 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “IEX Exchange to Exit Listings Business – The Wall Street Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “A Wall Street Revolt That Fizzled – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 28, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “‘Flash Boys’ exchange is expanding, now wants to save corporations fleeced by speed traders – CNBC” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baron Funds Commentary: Finding Secular Growth Stocks in Industrials – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Industrial and Chemicals Picks for Solid Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 13, 2019.