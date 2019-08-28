Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Upped Cooper Cos (COO) Stake by $1.26 Million as Stock Price Rose; Highlander Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 4,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 106,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.50M, up from 102,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $319.89. About 249,368 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 8,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 955,296 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table)

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,050 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 9,339 shares to 422,917 shares, valued at $30.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 6,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).