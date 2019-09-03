Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) Position as Share Value Rose; Partner Fund Management LP Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lowered by $61.60 Million

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 63.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 34,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 20,120 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.83M, down from 54,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $20.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1796.86. About 2.13 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 13,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.81% . The institutional investor held 289,884 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95M, down from 303,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Rlty Incm T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $98.41. About 31,464 shares traded. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 40.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/05/2018 – Universal Health Realty Short-Interest Ratio Up 35% to 12 Days; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q EPS 70c; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q FFO 84c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $300 MLN; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Cap Partners Ltd Partnership reported 1.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Apriem Advsr stated it has 5,017 shares. Farmers Trust owns 173 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Generation Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Asset Mgmt owns 631 shares. Ranger Investment Management Lp reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 56 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 3.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orleans Capital Management Corporation La accumulated 210 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Llc reported 515 shares. Herald Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Leonard Green & Prns Limited Partnership reported 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management invested in 1.79% or 2,550 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Llc invested in 13,128 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 17,611 shares or 2.78% of the stock.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 97.66 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nevro Corp by 165,134 shares to 721,229 shares, valued at $45.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 275,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16,700 shares to 5.18M shares, valued at $498.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 10,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).