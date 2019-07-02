Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Rli (RLI) Position by $637,793; Share Price Rose; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Valuation Rose While Weybosset Research & Management Raised Position by $1.64 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 8,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,935 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.69 million, down from 394,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $85.87. About 68,770 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 29.18% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 16/05/2018 – RLI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M; 09/03/2018 RLI Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 32 Days

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $175.71. About 307,127 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $654,240 activity.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29,775 shares to 614,447 shares, valued at $57.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 17,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. RLI’s profit will be $28.07M for 34.08 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% or 49,435 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 6,246 shares. 367 were reported by Us Savings Bank De. 1,844 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. The California-based Whittier Com has invested 0.09% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 1.48M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 4,684 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Synovus Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 687 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 9,523 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.01% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Quebec – Canada-based Van Berkom & Associates has invested 1.94% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). California Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 3,700 shares.