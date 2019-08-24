Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Bandwidth – Class A (BAND) Shorts Increased By 12.88%

Bandwidth Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:BAND) had an increase of 12.88% in short interest. BAND’s SI was 657,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.88% from 582,400 shares previously. With 292,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Bandwidth Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:BAND)’s short sellers to cover BAND’s short positions. The SI to Bandwidth Inc – Class A’s float is 5.37%. The stock decreased 3.59% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.44. About 227,076 shares traded. Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has risen 112.49% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.49% the S&P500. Some Historical BAND News: 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q Rev $53M; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth Sees FY Rev $159M-$160.5M; 24/05/2018 – Bandwidth Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth Sees 2Q Rev $45.1M-$45.6M; 02/05/2018 – Bandwidth 1Q EPS 30c; 22/04/2018 DJ Bandwidth Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAND)

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 18.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 5,149 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 23,186 shares with $3.24M value, down from 28,335 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $337.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics

Among 5 analysts covering Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bandwidth has $9000 highest and $7400 lowest target. $78.80’s average target is -7.77% below currents $85.44 stock price. Bandwidth had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, April 2 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 4.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service well-known provider in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, CPaaS and Other. It has a 287.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) stake by 325,972 shares to 2.05M valued at $212.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Qiagen Nv stake by 14,451 shares and now owns 1.17M shares. Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 16.99% above currents $127.73 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.