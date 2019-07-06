Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Holding in Monro (MNRO) by $863,268; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Rose While Capital International LTD Has Cut Position by $2.74 Million

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 1,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, down from 12,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go finds that cashier-free shopping is bringing customers back; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 28/03/2018 – Trump is determined to take down Amazon – and it could be terrible news for HQ2; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 24/05/2018 – Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 10,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 428,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05 million, down from 438,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $87.02. About 276,634 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 45.25% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Co invested in 20,151 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Moreover, Vista Capital Inc has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 804 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 2.91% stake. Buckingham invested in 3,340 shares. Stearns Fin Svcs Grp has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 2.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Natl reported 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 2.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50,190 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 1.39 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 2.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 52,820 shares. Guild Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.81% or 348 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 317,128 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.5% or 4,484 shares. 1,997 were accumulated by Spectrum Management Inc. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,363 shares.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 34,101 shares to 106,652 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.59B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,299 shares to 290,004 shares, valued at $288.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $22.72M for 31.99 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.