Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $306,851; Nanometrics (NANO) Position Maintained by Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 3,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 605,188 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.73M, up from 601,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 5.81M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NANO) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 27,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.53% . The institutional investor held 216,709 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52 million, up from 189,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Nanometrics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $811.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 141,029 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold NANO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.97 million shares or 2.81% more from 20.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Com owns 1.28M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 47,333 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 180,000 shares. Invesco Limited reported 224,763 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 41,532 shares. Ftb Inc invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Northern Corp owns 328,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 66,155 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 0% or 11,499 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech holds 0.01% or 33,442 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 33,621 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp invested in 46,373 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,766 shares.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $627.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 35,750 shares to 342,031 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myr Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 13,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,902 shares, and cut its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 413,915 shares to 439,022 shares, valued at $35.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie, a Washington-based fund reported 42,151 shares. Assetmark owns 518,374 shares. Shine Advisory invested in 39 shares. Investors reported 428,523 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,478 shares. 214,491 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Glovista Investments Limited Liability Company owns 0.3% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 11,038 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 28,005 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Westend Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Raub Brock Cap LP reported 277,494 shares or 4.76% of all its holdings. Psagot Investment House Ltd invested in 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt accumulated 51,498 shares. Alley Limited Liability stated it has 2.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability owns 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 682,202 shares. Vision Capital Inc reported 88,254 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings.

