Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) by $921,222 as Share Price Rose; Capital Wealth Planning Decreased Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Price Declined

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 16,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 28,951 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 45,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 9.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 15,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.31 million, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Westamerica Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.59. About 34,915 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 6.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q

More notable recent Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Medifast, Inc. (MED) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Papa Johnâ€™s International, Inc. (PZZA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold WABC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.83 million shares or 5.83% less from 23.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Net Limited Liability reported 84 shares. Enterprise Svcs Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 18 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Company invested 0.05% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.01% or 10,798 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) for 7,418 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 631 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 9,392 shares. Rbo Ltd Co holds 128,970 shares. First Trust Advisors LP stated it has 23,240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 27,226 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) or 101 shares. Moreover, Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) for 8,329 shares. Huntington Bank accumulated 0% or 1,288 shares. has 19,603 shares. 4,610 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9,050 shares to 404,634 shares, valued at $105.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 58,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sonata Cap has invested 0.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Tru LP owns 4.25 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 0.03% or 800 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 0.27% or 39,366 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.18% or 7,216 shares in its portfolio. Delta Mgmt Ltd Co holds 66,098 shares. Guild Investment Mngmt Inc owns 48,720 shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. 3.36M are owned by Hexavest Inc. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 6,425 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability accumulated 28,951 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 36,160 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has 0.79% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sandhill Partners Limited Liability holds 11,992 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,797 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.