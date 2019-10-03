Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered By $1.51 Million Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Boosted Facebook (FB) Holding

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 87.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc acquired 1,950 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 4,187 shares with $808,000 value, up from 2,237 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $512.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.89% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $179.64. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 22/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Cambridge Analytica lists events leading to Facebook data row; 23/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Whistle-Blower Decries Facebook Non-Answers; 11/04/2018 – #MarkZuckerberg just said that people come to one of Facebook’s products 100 billion times per day. That is…a lot. #zuckhearings; 29/05/2018 – Facebook’s size no barrier to deals in new areas -executive; 10/05/2018 – UK PARLIAMENT’S MEDIA COMMITTEE SAYS HAS FORMALLY SUMMONED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S NIX AND DIRECTOR OF VOTE LEAVE CUMMINGS TO APPEAR; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 4th Update; 21/03/2018 – California Today: California Today: Facebook Under Fire, Yet Again; 05/04/2018 – UK’S ICO – AS PART OF INVESTIGATION INTO USE OF PERSONAL DATA, ANALYTICS BY POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS & OTHERS, ICO IS INVESTIGATING 30 ORGANISATIONS, INCLUDING FACEBOOK; 25/05/2018 – Activist Max Schrems accuses Facebook and Google of GDPR breach

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 31.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 15,567 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 33,783 shares with $3.29 million value, down from 49,350 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $143.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.23. About 1.53 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 20.94 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Markets reported 0.17% stake. Bellecapital Intll Ltd has 0.82% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Stevens Mgmt Lp invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 22,026 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.09% stake. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 56,024 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2,173 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 18,626 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Richard C Young And Ltd holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 97,074 shares. 27,960 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund. Apg Asset Nv has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ckw Group reported 0.01% stake. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.49% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 124 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.13’s average target is 8.30% above currents $107.23 stock price. Medtronic had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 19. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $100 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 5. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Raymond James.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) stake by 350,262 shares to 945,959 valued at $90.76 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) stake by 44,789 shares and now owns 512,257 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was raised too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. Another trade for 22,246 shares valued at $4.05M was made by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston Advsrs Ltd has 128,087 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Academy Cap Mgmt Tx stated it has 4.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 53,067 shares. Markel Corporation holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 141,530 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech accumulated 2.54M shares. Cleararc Inc reported 2.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartford Finance Mngmt owns 0.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,444 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Merriman Wealth Management, a Washington-based fund reported 2,892 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 317,221 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset holds 22.50M shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt reported 1,530 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Security National Tru accumulated 13,489 shares or 0.82% of the stock. 1.03M were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) stake by 863,827 shares to 3.18M valued at $58.75 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 (IJS) stake by 2,056 shares and now owns 26,574 shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) was reduced too.

