Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Blackbaud (BLKB) Position as Valuation Rose; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding Maintained by Camden Asset Management L P

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 80,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363.50M, down from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.29. About 2,080 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $209.85. About 72,064 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.18% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 578,232 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 4,811 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 72,953 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 226 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 2,759 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Diversified Tru Co accumulated 0.03% or 7,500 shares. Wellington Gp Llp holds 0.08% or 4.59 million shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 17,300 shares. 53,767 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 16,123 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile, Tennessee-based fund reported 530 shares.

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 40.43% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $13.77 million for 74.37 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $134,408 activity. CHOU TIMOTHY C K had sold 750 shares worth $58,088 on Tuesday, February 12.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 15,839 shares to 791,169 shares, valued at $139.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ).

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BLKB Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackbaud, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Blackbaud (BLKB) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of BLKB August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 22.60M shares to 30.67M shares, valued at $37.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 259,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,296 shares, and cut its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence National Bank Na reported 0.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Co Mi Adv has 0.32% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,713 shares. Hartford Investment Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,942 shares. Pennsylvania holds 0.05% or 45,183 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Cap Mngmt Nj holds 38,880 shares. 378,936 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Webster Bancshares N A invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bokf Na holds 0.3% or 65,424 shares. Btc Capital Management Inc has 1,560 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kames Pcl accumulated 684,031 shares or 3.75% of the stock. Duncker Streett Co stated it has 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wendell David Associate reported 1.66% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Liberty Cap holds 2,408 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 4,150 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 576,564 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Etfdailynews.com which released: “How tariffs are affecting solar energy stocks – ETF Daily News” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could PG&E’s Bankruptcy Chill the Renewable Power Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.