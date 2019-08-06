Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lifted Its Stake in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) by $722,608; Diligent Investors Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Has Raised by $582,806

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 4,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 321,419 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.17 million, up from 316,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $159.51. About 288,054 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 4,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $284.32. About 1.33M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,139 were reported by Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 829,242 shares. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Limited Liability Co owns 178,203 shares or 5.17% of their US portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cypress Asset Tx holds 0.92% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 10,115 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 382 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 35,440 shares. First Heartland Consultants, a Missouri-based fund reported 801 shares. Eastern Bancorporation reported 70,066 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Prudential Plc stated it has 7,221 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bancorp owns 16,640 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested in 0.42% or 25,840 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy on the Trade War Dip – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton Ma has 2,115 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brandes Investment Prns Limited Partnership has 406,103 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies Inc invested 0.67% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 39,546 shares. 30,131 are owned by Cardinal Mgmt. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 8,278 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Qci Asset Management Inc New York reported 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Kansas-based Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 14,377 are held by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Axa owns 3,344 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett has invested 0.13% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Cannell Peter B Co holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 132,791 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,795 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 0.85% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 21,992 shares.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lab Corp. (LH) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Narrows FY19 EPS Guidance Range – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LabCorp Expands Consumer-Initiated Test Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 15,712 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $59.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,233 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).