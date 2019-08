Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lifted Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holding; Shorts at Edap Tms S.A. – American Depositary Shares Each R (EDAP) Raised By 29.68%

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) stake by 0.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 25,521 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 3.25M shares with $399.12M value, up from 3.23 million last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc now has $7.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 275,607 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M

Edap Tms S.A. – American Depositary Shares Each R (NASDAQ:EDAP) had an increase of 29.68% in short interest. EDAP's SI was 52,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 29.68% from 40,100 shares previously. With 177,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Edap Tms S.A. – American Depositary Shares Each R (NASDAQ:EDAP)'s short sellers to cover EDAP's short positions. The SI to Edap Tms S.A. – American Depositary Shares Each R's float is 0.18%. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 88,799 shares traded. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 1.90% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares. Lpl Ltd Com holds 1,838 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 190,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 95,883 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,624 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 20,420 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd invested in 32,852 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Hahn Cap Lc has 66,398 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Fmr Lc accumulated 546,259 shares. Vanguard reported 5.90 million shares stake. Acadian Asset Limited Company has 782 shares. James Inv Rech reported 5,460 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CSL in report on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 8.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) stake by 10,168 shares to 2.34M valued at $255.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) stake by 15,102 shares and now owns 2.21 million shares. Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) was reduced too.