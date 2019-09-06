Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Increased Its Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Position by $333,365; Share Value Rose; As Trimble (TRMB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Stifel Financial Has Trimmed Its Position by $313,920

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 1,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The institutional investor held 750,113 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.30 million, up from 749,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $335.85. About 153,283 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 7,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 259,818 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, down from 267,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 618,650 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – Trimble to Buy Viewpoint From Bain Capital for $1.2; 24/04/2018 – Hortonworks and Trimble Partner to Enhance Logistics and Transportation Industry with Data; 19/04/2018 – Trimble Adds New Distributor to its Global Vantage Network for Agriculture in Hungary; 06/04/2018 – TRIMBLE FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Trimble Manhattan Software Certified for FASB ASC 842 and IASB IFRS 16 Lease Accounting Compliance; 10/04/2018 – Trimble’s Forensics Solution Enables Efficient Data Collection for Crash and Crime Scene Investigators; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ON MAY 15, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health lmagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 252,519 shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $386.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 227,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40M shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). 5,951 are owned by Lpl Lc. Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 27,058 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management accumulated 6,465 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc owns 247,192 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 2,198 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Com has 0.12% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 2,200 shares. 2,000 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Merian (Uk) Ltd holds 24,603 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 1.93M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Moreover, Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp has 0% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 7,036 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited accumulated 1.31% or 179,390 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability stated it has 10,065 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 5,879 shares.

More notable recent Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) (BIO-B) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New finance chief at Bio-Rad Lab – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ra Medical Earns Milestone, Aimmune Doses Patient In Egg Allergy Trial, Cara In-Licenses Platform – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bio-Rad Laboratories: More Growth Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 34,174 shares to 44,729 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 12,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trimble’s Latest Module to Expand Fleet Management Presence – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MDY, NVR, TRMB, FDS: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble Adds New Contract Maintenance Module for Leasing and Managed Services Transportation Providers – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.