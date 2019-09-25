Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Increased Holding in 3M Co (MMM); Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding Has Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 27,395 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 22,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $126.98. About 1.37 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 6,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 320,397 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.54M, up from 313,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $164.05. About 1.08 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Com has 27,241 shares. Nadler Financial Gru Incorporated owns 2,313 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Davenport Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 209,477 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks stated it has 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Com holds 1.25% or 120,693 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Town & Country Bancshares & Com Dba First Bankers Com has 1.55% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 19,394 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,102 shares. Dakota Wealth reported 0.07% stake. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,584 shares. Swiss Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.90 million shares. First In holds 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 721 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 579,685 shares or 0.97% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated stated it has 2,325 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cap Rech Global Investors has 0.36% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6.60 million shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 192,148 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $245.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 14,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,275 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Can 3Mâ€™s Healthcare Segment Make Up For Weak Industrial Revenues In 2019? – Forbes” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Charting a delayed breakout attempt, S&P 500 hesitates near record territory – MarketWatch” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock May Face Short-Term Volatility in Early Q4 – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 45,139 shares to 107,670 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (REZ) by 12,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,354 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement Inc has invested 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Madison Invest Inc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Miller Howard Invs accumulated 601,530 shares. Private Wealth Partners Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 1,792 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc holds 0.1% or 197,051 shares. Moreover, Connable Office has 0.59% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Edgar Lomax Com Va holds 148,525 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 1.85 million are owned by Epoch Investment Ptnrs. Parkside Fin Bank And Trust holds 2,098 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hennessy Advisors has 0.27% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Zeke Advsr invested 0.23% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jmg Limited invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).