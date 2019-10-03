Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Increased By $334,165 Its Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) Stake; LASSONDE INDS CL A ORDINARY SHARES (LSDAF) Shorts Down By 81.13%

LASSONDE INDS INC CL A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had a decrease of 81.13% in short interest. LSDAF’s SI was 1,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 81.13% from 5,300 shares previously. It closed at $134.11 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) stake by 0.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 25,705 shares as Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH)’s stock declined 13.75%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 12.76 million shares with $170.23 million value, up from 12.74M last quarter. Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc now has $1.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 859,431 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AT END OF QUARTER, INVENTORY WAS $935.0 MLN, UP 1.9% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Names Aaron E. Alt CFO; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expands Cost-Cutting Moves; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty, Cites Weak Performance, Underinvestment in E-Commerce and In-Store Initiatives; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND…; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – CFO DON GRIMES WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expects Full Yr Consolidated Same Store Sales to Decline by 1%

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 42,694 shares to 361,940 valued at $94.59 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 50,940 shares and now owns 2.11M shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sally Beauty Holdings has $14 highest and $13 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is -8.66% below currents $14.78 stock price. Sally Beauty Holdings had 5 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson.

Lassonde Industries Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $947.66 million. The firm also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, makes, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. In addition, it imports and markets selected wines; and produces apple cider and cider based beverages.