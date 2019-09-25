Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Church & Dwight (CHD) by $154.52 Million; Diker Management Boosted Holding in Liveperson (LPSN) by $3.37 Million as Stock Price Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 71.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 848,111 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.96 million, down from 2.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 251,443 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 120,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 210,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, up from 90,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 136,069 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73 million for 30.17 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

