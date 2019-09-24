Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Decreased Holding in Dril Quip (DRQ) by $310,388; Rbo & Co Increased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $4.19 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 6,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 446,692 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.44M, down from 453,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 317,617 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 58,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 199,220 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49 million, up from 140,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 7.80 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 3,836 shares to 433,280 shares, valued at $39.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 12,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold DRQ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 41.22 million shares or 0.72% more from 40.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Financial has 120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Gamco Et Al holds 0.23% or 623,828 shares. Citadel Lc owns 105,158 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polaris Mgmt Limited stated it has 66,300 shares. Moreover, Old National Comml Bank In has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). M&T National Bank & Trust has 8,921 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Syntal Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Grp Inc One Trading Lp stated it has 163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 41,682 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 5,189 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc invested in 217,096 shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 20 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 221,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advisors Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 155.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $3.98M for 126.43 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $3.62 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M.