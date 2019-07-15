Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Cut Kirby (KEX) Holding by $1.38 Million as Stock Price Rose; Spartan Motors (SPAR) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $441,288 as Share Value Rose

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 55,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 634,008 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 578,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Spartan Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 123,288 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 41.60% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 15/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Says Tom Ninneman Has Been Promoted to Chief Operating Officer; 05/03/2018 Spartan Motors To Display Premiere Pumper Innovations On Emergency Response Vehicles At Firehouse World; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Motors To Reveal New Technology Enhancements To Its Spartan Advanced Protection System® At FDIC International; 19/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Results Scheduled for May 3; 26/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 - Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circu; 03/05/2018 - Spartan Motors Raises 2018 View To EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 07/03/2018 - Spartan Motors Announces Exclusive Supply Agreement With Leading Electric Chassis Supplier, Motiv Power Systems; 29/05/2018 - SPARTAN MOTORS - CO'S UNIT HAS BEEN AWARDED A FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT WITH NATIONAL JOINT POWERS ALLIANCE

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 18,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330.71M, down from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 662,797 shares traded or 31.47% up from the average. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SPAR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 23.28 million shares or 0.48% less from 23.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Lc owns 35,830 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 80,035 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 36,702 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 23,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 563,601 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 100,546 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The stated it has 24,029 shares. Wilen Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.21% or 31,771 shares. Exchange Cap accumulated 0.07% or 30,000 shares. Heartland Advisors accumulated 0.45% or 689,750 shares. Kirr Marbach Co Ltd Com In stated it has 311,809 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 28,425 are held by Suntrust Banks Inc. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 34,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Natl Bank De reported 27,200 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 106,500 shares to 229,909 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com by 56,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,836 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 524,231 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 3,162 shares. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 5,803 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 555,899 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 5,033 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Communication L L C stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). American Interest Gp Inc Inc invested 0.03% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Oppenheimer & holds 16,175 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2.52 million are owned by Diamond Hill Capital Incorporated. Voya Inv Management Limited Co reported 0% stake. Aqr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 8,131 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 0.32% or 6,403 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.80 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Husted Amy D. sold $349,616 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 4,731 shares. Grzebinski David W sold $605,854 worth of stock. 630 shares were sold by DRAGG RONALD A, worth $46,796 on Friday, February 1. O’Neil Christian G. had sold 4,731 shares worth $348,438 on Friday, February 1.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12,644 shares to 711,675 shares, valued at $167.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 25,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 826,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KEX’s profit will be $48.52 million for 23.35 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.