Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Cut Blackbaud (BLKB) Holding by $6.32 Million; Robotti Robert Lowered Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Stake as Share Price Rose

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 28,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.07M, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 9.23% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 1.45M shares traded or 38.84% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 80,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 4.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363.50 million, down from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 78,817 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 15,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc owns 112,912 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 42,828 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 110,900 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Cap Lp, California-based fund reported 115,392 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 326,497 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eqis Inc has 0.01% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 10,675 shares. Lakewood Capital Management Lp invested 0.5% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). 124,508 are held by Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership. Meeder Asset Management reported 3,269 shares stake. 4,453 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated owns 679,918 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 1.38M shares. Adage Partners Group Limited Liability Co accumulated 800,000 shares. Federated Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fastenal (FAST) Stock Down on Q2 Earnings and Sales Miss – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Housing Market Poised for a Rebound: 6 Great Picks – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 24th – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Builders FirstSource Prices Offering of $75 Million of Senior Secured Notes due 2027 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated reported 5,349 shares. Mackay Shields Limited accumulated 0.01% or 11,100 shares. 2,713 were reported by Art Llc. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 63,224 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 32,978 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt owns 2,800 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,988 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial reported 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 4.59 million shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Polen Mngmt holds 0.01% or 14,922 shares in its portfolio. 14,719 were accumulated by Granite Invest Limited Liability Corporation. Spectrum Mgmt Grp owns 114 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 60,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $134,408 activity. 750 shares were sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K, worth $58,088 on Tuesday, February 12.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 106,991 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $150.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 58,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).