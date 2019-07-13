Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Boosted Its Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Position; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lifted Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) stake by 0.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 6,915 shares as Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY)’s stock rose 0.97%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.36M shares with $188.91M value, up from 1.35M last quarter. Henry Jack & Assoc Inc now has $10.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.91. About 352,339 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 1.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc acquired 54,702 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 3.16 million shares with $230.82 million value, up from 3.11M last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $18.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.69. About 1.16M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan

Among 3 analysts covering Jack Henry \u0026 Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates had 5 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) rating on Thursday, February 7. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $155 target. On Sunday, March 3 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 17,305 shares. Whittier Com reported 37,359 shares. Jupiter Asset has 2,948 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt invested in 0% or 5,080 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.08% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 1,714 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.06% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Fdx Advisors reported 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1,705 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 46,894 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 1.24% or 682,418 shares. Davis R M reported 1,902 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 172,028 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) stake by 17,088 shares to 1.89 million valued at $238.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 87,753 shares and now owns 1.57 million shares. Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) was reduced too.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased Spdr Series Trust (IPE) stake by 385,662 shares to 6.24M valued at $347.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 273,730 shares and now owns 3.94M shares. Fidelity (FDIS) was reduced too.