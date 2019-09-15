Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Boosted Its Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Holding by $1.72 Million; Sloane Robinson Llp Holds Holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 5,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The institutional investor held 755,635 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.20 million, up from 750,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $334.49. About 208,198 shares traded or 13.52% up from the average. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – CONCLUDED THAT INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS NOT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $95.7. About 1.68 million shares traded or 35.50% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 20,619 shares to 402,298 shares, valued at $30.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 49,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,565 shares, and cut its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold BIO shares while 110 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 6.79% less from 17.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bank Corp reported 1,427 shares stake. Proshare Limited Com has 0% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Intrepid Capital Mgmt Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 4,705 shares. Ameriprise owns 58,797 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Jefferies Gru Lc reported 2,500 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated has 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martin & Tn stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 1,289 shares. Citadel invested 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Tikvah Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 13.25% or 149,412 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T owns 1,503 shares. Schroder Management holds 0% or 7,036 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

