Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Boosted Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by $3.69 Million; Leavell Investment Management Lowered Total Systems Services (TSS) Position by $908,800; Market Value Rose

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 112,214 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.41 million, down from 119,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 510.98% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 43,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.87 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94. About 1.56M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf New (VOO) by 2,541 shares to 31,784 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw Intl Eq Etf (SCHF) by 21,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SpotOn Extends Partnership with TSYS to Expand Payments Capabilities to Merchants – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Six lawsuits filed to challenge $21 billion Global Payments/TSYS merger – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta’s Worldpay office has new parent company after $43B deal – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Total System Services Inc (TSS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech reported 0.17% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 14,742 shares. Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 392,952 shares. Ghp Advsr stated it has 30,843 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 4,429 were accumulated by Signaturefd Lc. Nomura Holdg reported 15,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Sei Co reported 59,111 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Com has 2,242 shares. Prudential Financial has 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 152,734 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,716 shares stake. 3.55M were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Company holds 363,944 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.06% or 64,933 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Limited reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Forte Limited Liability Corp Adv holds 0.58% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 21,238 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 920,861 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 5.16 million shares stake. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 13,338 shares. Cortland Advisers Lc holds 3.22% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 804,743 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 791,918 shares stake. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 5.37% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 50,631 shares. Sumitomo Life accumulated 0.17% or 17,090 shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Family Corp holds 26,470 shares. Cleararc reported 0.21% stake. Canandaigua Bankshares Tru Co stated it has 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 3.37M are held by Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 12,701 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Continued Growing in Q1 – Motley Fool” on May 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Appoints John Tuttle Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer of NYSE Group; Michael Blaugrund Named as COO of NYSE Group – StreetInsider.com” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange and MSCI Expand Relationship – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.