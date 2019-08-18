Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Boosted By $3.15 Million Its Global Pmts (GPN) Stake; Last Week Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Analysts

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Global Pmts Inc (GPN) stake by 4.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 23,130 shares as Global Pmts Inc (GPN)’s stock rose 16.55%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 534,545 shares with $72.98 million value, up from 511,415 last quarter. Global Pmts Inc now has $24.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $157.75. About 1.55M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations

Among 2 analysts covering Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Coherent has $165 highest and $162 lowest target. $163.50's average target is 11.60% above currents $146.51 stock price.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Global Payments (GPN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philippe Laffont’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Payments prices $3.0B, three-tranche notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments Announces Pricing of $3.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 6.88% or $9.43 during the last trading session, reaching $146.51. About 352,947 shares traded or 5.29% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

