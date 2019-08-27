Atlanta Capital Management Co Decreased Its Mesa Labs (MLAB) Position by $1.20 Million; Caredx (CDNA) Holder Gagnon Advisors Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 555,059 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA)

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 5,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 120,233 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.71M, down from 125,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Mesa Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.63M market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $213.68. About 119,560 shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 30/05/2018 – MLAB WITHDRAWS 2015 REGISTRATION STATEMENT; TO FILE NEW SHELF; 09/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 29 Days; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- ProSpore Biological Indicator Part Numbers: PS-6-50, PS-5-50, PS-4-10, P; 11/04/2018 – MESA LABS REPORTS TRANSITION OF CHIEF SALES & MARKETING OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- SporAmpule Biological Indicator Catalog Number SPS5-100

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4,246 shares to 106,358 shares, valued at $31.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 17,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold MLAB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.76 million shares or 4.11% less from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright & Associates accumulated 46 shares. Metropolitan Life Com reported 5,536 shares. Us Bank De reported 1,375 shares. 14,860 are owned by Mackenzie. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Llc reported 131,378 shares. 1,003 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Bessemer Grp Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,100 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 4,355 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) for 20 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 704 shares. Manchester Capital Management Lc holds 0.06% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

More notable recent Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mesa’s Board Announces Death of Board Member H. Stuart Campbell – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mesa Labs: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mesa Labs Acquires Canada’s Infitrak Inc. Nasdaq:MLAB – GlobeNewswire” on July 06, 2015. More interesting news about Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MongoDB: Stellar Quarter Offset By Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Adds iBox Technology, Next Step Towards Artificial Intelligence in Transplant Care – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CareDx, Inc (CDNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AlloSure now available for Lung Transplant Patients – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AlloSure for Heart Transplant Patients Receives CMS Draft Coverage – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Announces Full Repayment of its Outstanding Debt – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 108,800 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc owns 9,935 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Legal General Gru Plc accumulated 6,850 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,924 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 25,517 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 60 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 405,718 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 82,048 shares. Moreover, Millrace Asset Grp Incorporated has 1% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 286,002 were accumulated by Awm Inv. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% or 271,955 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 90,500 shares. Moreover, Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Com has 0.1% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).