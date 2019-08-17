Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut Its Iberiabank (IBKC) Position as Market Value Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Raised Holding

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 9,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 422,917 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.33 million, down from 432,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.04. About 286,420 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. The insider KOERNER JOHN E III bought 13,000 shares worth $972,530. 1,000 shares were bought by Maples Ricky E, worth $75,250.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.25 million for 9.78 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 79,248 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $161.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22,220 shares to 72,967 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,017 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769.

