Atlanta Capital Management Co Boosted Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake by $5.67 Million; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Martin Currie LTD Raised by $9.99 Million Its Position

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 249,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.37M, up from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 106,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.00 million, up from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73M shares traded or 42.26% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 15,102 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $136.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 18,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,155 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Department store sector rattled by soft Macy’s guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 3 Rock-Solid Retailers Don’t Share Macy’s Pain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors reported 5,459 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jensen Inv Management stated it has 3.16 million shares or 2% of all its holdings. Hilltop Hldg owns 19,357 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 15,756 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 15.14 million shares. Green Valley Ltd Liability holds 989,288 shares. Blue Fincl Incorporated owns 25,195 shares. Icon Advisers Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 13,202 shares. Research Glob Investors invested in 0.05% or 3.03 million shares. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 94,424 shares. Schwartz Counsel reported 0.92% stake. Coldstream Management holds 0.27% or 57,121 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Co has 238,382 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16,834 shares to 203,326 shares, valued at $25.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,954 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chip analyst warns of Taiwan threat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “It Could Be An Epic Day For These Chip ETFs – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Trade War Lures Options Investors to Taiwan ETF – ETF Trends” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.