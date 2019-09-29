Atlanta Capital Management Co Boosted Its Dorman Products (DORM) Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 7,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 647,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.43M, up from 640,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.11. About 128,838 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM)

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 7,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,968 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 48,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold DORM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 25.53 million shares or 0.46% less from 25.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Fin Comml Bank And Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Bank Of America Corporation De has 196,903 shares. Dupont reported 31,532 shares stake. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Co owns 10,751 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 11,462 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc accumulated 5,318 shares. United Service Automobile Association accumulated 4,428 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 11,533 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Regions Corp invested in 6,158 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Smithfield Trust reported 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Raymond James & Associate has 24,676 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,567 shares to 33,783 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 293,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 874,296 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 45,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Zacks Investment Mgmt accumulated 1.43% or 911,543 shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Limited Co has 0.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 7,518 are held by Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Com. United Finance Advisers Ltd Co invested in 0.77% or 1.53M shares. Insight 2811 owns 6,450 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Argi Invest Lc holds 0.13% or 31,807 shares. Meritage Portfolio reported 15,281 shares. King Wealth reported 0.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 8,698 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Com has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Colrain Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 0.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 45,929 shares.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) by 6,105 shares to 104,604 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.