Atlanta Capital Management Co Boosted Holding in Dorman Products (DORM); Private Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Gildan Activewear (GIL) as Market Value Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 7,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 647,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.43M, up from 640,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.66. About 74,763 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 339,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 357,779 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84M, down from 697,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 376,040 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 50,940 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $147.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 336,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.13M shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold DORM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 25.53 million shares or 0.46% less from 25.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Company has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 453 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust has 63 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) or 8,708 shares. 14,799 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Incorporated Ltd has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 3,290 shares. Snyder Management LP invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Profund Limited Liability Corp reported 2,830 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 50,230 shares. New South Capital reported 259,733 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 1.27 million shares. Moreover, Third Avenue Mgmt Ltd has 0.32% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 43,600 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Blackrock Inc reported 4.12 million shares stake. Citigroup invested in 0% or 17,341 shares.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession Nasdaq:DORM – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dorman Products A Buy In The Mid-$80s After Selloff – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Margins down at Dorman Products in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gildan Announces Multi-year Partnership With Live Nation – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Gildan Activewear Stock Jumped 10% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Gildan The Price Leader In Fashion Basics, Says Bullish BofA – Benzinga” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan announces Board of Directors Leadership Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.14 million for 14.92 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $674.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc. by 141,770 shares to 483,099 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tronox Holdings Plc by 48,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).