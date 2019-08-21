Atlanta Capital Group Upped Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding; Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund (EMO) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -6.63, from 7.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 30 funds opened new and increased positions, while 25 sold and decreased equity positions in Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 18.00 million shares, down from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 19 New Position: 11.

Atlanta Capital Group increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 22.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group acquired 11,371 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 62,067 shares with $3.00M value, up from 50,696 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $196.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 13.34M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S ASSET CAP IS NOT HURTING BANK’S ABILITY TO GROW LOANS; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Suit Relating to ‘Misstatements and Omissions’ in Disclosures Related to Sales Practices — Bank; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS $500 MILLION PENALTY COLLECTED BY U.S. OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY FROM WELLS FARGO IS CREDITED TOWARD SATISFACTION OF ITS FINE; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 4.01% of its portfolio in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc for 2.62 million shares. Terril Brothers Inc. owns 973,555 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 2.48% invested in the company for 549,458 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.65% in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 753,682 shares.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 224,311 shares traded or 23.75% up from the average. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $622.48 million. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 15.40% above currents $44.68 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29 to “Hold”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4700 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4800 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

Atlanta Capital Group decreased Janus Detroit Str Tr stake by 40,211 shares to 56,428 valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 3,085 shares and now owns 90,232 shares. Goldman Sachs Etf Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,113 were reported by Shayne And Co Limited Liability Corp. Legacy Cap Partners accumulated 61,575 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc accumulated 0.5% or 11.99M shares. 1.61 million are held by South Dakota Investment Council. Clean Yield Gp has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa holds 1.91% or 466,482 shares in its portfolio. The Delaware-based Brandywine Managers Lc has invested 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Natl holds 0.4% or 83,664 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,345 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.88% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 100,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% or 1,440 shares. Aviance Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 90,952 shares. 167,893 are held by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Incorporated Adv has 9,086 shares.