Atlanta Capital Group Upped Stake in Intel (INTC) by $326,480 as Share Price Declined; Oxbow Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 6,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,815 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 100,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 13.12 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 64,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,778 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 74,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 9.08M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP has 0.38% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Birinyi Associate Inc stated it has 4,300 shares. Nbt Bank N A Ny reported 169,713 shares stake. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 3,774 shares. Rockland Trust holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 28,426 shares. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Co, Louisiana-based fund reported 69,957 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com has invested 1.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Llc holds 93,452 shares. King Wealth reported 6,014 shares. Wisconsin-based Legacy Cap Ptnrs has invested 2.78% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Private Harbour Invest Mngmt & Counsel Limited Liability invested in 9,775 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 197,450 shares. Farmers Merchants accumulated 0.95% or 265,248 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 26,261 shares. 20,166 are owned by Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Intel Corporation (INTC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Perfectly Sums Up the Dilemma For Tesla Stock Investors – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron call: NAND wafer cuts double, mixed Q4 guide – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forward-Thinking NVDA Is Likely Still the Best Chipmaker Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stock Hammered Amid Continued FTC-Related Woes – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,431 shares to 81,074 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 13,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,409 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What’s Driving Our $44 Price Estimate For Schlumberger? – Forbes” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div (IHD) by 464,008 shares to 168,818 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cum Pe.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glynn Capital Mngmt accumulated 24,803 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 16,675 shares. Amg Natl National Bank accumulated 59,581 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,101 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 132,741 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc owns 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27,899 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi owns 6,501 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Tn accumulated 22,920 shares. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 293 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 29,670 shares. Hills Bank & Trust And Tru has 0.3% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wesbanco Bankshares stated it has 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cambrian Cap Lp invested in 27,400 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.