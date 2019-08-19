Atlanta Capital Group Upped Its Stake in Visa (V) by $760,188 as Shares Rose; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Share Value Rose While Kanawha Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 73,342 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, down from 75,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 4,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,680 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 57,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Etf Tr Ii by 10,280 shares to 107,651 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 5,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,133 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer National Registered Advisor invested 0.93% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Perkins Coie invested in 1.91% or 26,236 shares. Foundry Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,147 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cortland Assoc Mo invested in 12.4% or 491,271 shares. Dana Investment Advisors Inc has 246,637 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 79,982 shares. Blue Capital reported 33,090 shares or 2.71% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp stated it has 272,200 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Cadinha And Ltd Liability Corp invested 4.74% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Montag A Associate reported 87,614 shares. Oakwood Mgmt Lc Ca stated it has 3.65% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Provident owns 11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.90 million shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 285,645 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).