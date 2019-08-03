Atlanta Capital Group Trimmed Its Position in Blackrock (BLK) by $3.28 Million as Valuation Declined; As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Auxier Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 92.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 7,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 616 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 8,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $448.22. About 519,345 shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Statement re Privacy Policy; 15/04/2018 – BlackRock co-founder Kapito attacks complacency over Chinese tech threat; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Total Voting Rights; 12/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WORRIES ABOUT A SLIDE TOWARD GLOBAL PROTECTIONISM ARE LOOMING OVER MARKETS; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Hayes Sees Muni Market Steadying Since January Rout; 05/03/2018 – BLACKROCK LIFTS ARKEMA STAKE TO 10.04%: AMF; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Expected Ratings; 17/05/2018 – Assessing BlackRock’s Acorns Bet — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Lowest Cost ETFs Devour Almost Half of U.S. Flows

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 47,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57M, down from 49,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 15.80 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,107 shares to 20,872 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).