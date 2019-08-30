Atlanta Capital Group Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; Kings Point Capital Management Has Raised Its Comcast (CMCSA) Stake by $4.43 Million

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 1157.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 113,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 123,309 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 9,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 1.69 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – ENTERED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT, A 364 DAY BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER STILL INTERESTED IN FOX; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 8,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 35,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $185.06. About 2.18 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS IN 2014 SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES FROM A RESEARCH COMPANY (GSR) THAT HAD NOT RECEIVED CONSENT FROM MOST RESPONDENTS; 06/04/2018 – Facebook backs U.S. regulation of internet political ads; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS FRANCE WILL NOT LEAVE THE JCPOA; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Tries to Calm Advertisers After Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook investigating claim employee used job to stalk women online; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 03/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook CEO Says No Plans to Extend All of European Privacy Law Globally

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,552 shares to 14,380 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 620,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.85 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,249 shares to 1,245 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 224,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,811 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

