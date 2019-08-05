Atlanta Capital Group Stake In Dominion Energy (D) Was Has Lifted; Forward Management Stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Upped by $1.61 Million

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 80.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 13,433 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 1.06 million shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – CONSIDERATION IN DEAL WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A DIVIDEND BY GGP PAID IN CASH AND EQUITY AND MERGER CONSIDERATION PAID IN CASH; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 17/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD WOULD OVERSEE AND EXECUTE REDEVELOPMENT OF OFFICE TOWER OWNED BY KUSHNER COS

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,590 shares to 126,993 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 14,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,270 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl owns 1.89M shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital has 46,496 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Interactive Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt owns 182,267 shares. Callahan Limited Liability has invested 0.75% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First American Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 64.28M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cap Ww Investors holds 3.12M shares. Ls Advsr Lc has 34,334 shares. Moreover, Heritage Corp has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,883 shares. Coldstream Cap Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Parkside Fin Fincl Bank invested in 1,715 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 25,515 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 4,747 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Co has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,076 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 15,097 shares. Northern reported 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Pnc Ser Grp Inc has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1,997 shares. Natixis reported 26,833 shares. 58 are held by Dubuque Bank And Company. Burgundy Asset Mgmt owns 5.55 million shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc Inc holds 3.32 million shares. Citigroup Inc has 175,031 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 614,353 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Mngmt (Uk) Ltd owns 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 110 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0.02% or 18,530 shares. Fil invested in 13.51 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. 24,300 are held by Mcdonald Capital Investors Ca. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 800 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Company Incorporated.