Atlanta Capital Group Raised The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake by $847,480; As Logmein (LOGM) Shares Declined, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Cut Stake by $314,922

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 4,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 12,822 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $945,000, down from 17,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 153,191 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 21,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 103,074 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, up from 81,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 14.66 million shares traded or 55.85% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 17 shares stake. Sei Invs Co holds 0.03% or 135,533 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 3,246 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors owns 3,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 36,160 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 15,894 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Lp invested in 0.01% or 2,015 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Fisher Asset Lc owns 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 80,408 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company owns 9 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 15,612 shares. 37,489 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $90.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,784 shares to 17,629 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.85M for 15.81 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30,264 shares to 67,868 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 35,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,323 shares, and cut its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. The insider Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 2,424 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Second Curve Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.55% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Davis R M has 6,054 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 18.51 million shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 17,295 shares. Boys Arnold & reported 53,310 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 50,000 shares. Alberta Investment Mgmt stated it has 581,400 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Allstate reported 128,569 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Stock Yards Bancshares & Tru has invested 1% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc reported 138,130 shares stake. Farmers & Merchants invested in 564 shares or 0% of the stock.