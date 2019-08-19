Atlanta Capital Group Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $395,177 as Shares Declined; As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Declined, Edge Wealth Management Has Lowered by $324,900 Its Holding

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 93.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 420 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 6,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 4.28M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 2,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,139 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85M, up from 53,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 4.18 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,015 shares to 35,184 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,232 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Income by 15,796 shares to 25,048 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

