Atlanta Capital Group Lowered Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $315,921 as Valuation Declined; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lifted Stake in Bp Plc (BP)

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 248,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.12 million, up from 977,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 4.19M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 25/04/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft says 2017 dividend seen at 10.48 rbls/share; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q DIV/SHR 31.24C; 10/04/2018 – ONGC, Reliance in talks with customers to sell east coast gas; 24/04/2018 – BP chief in spat over Cambridge funding for fossil fuel investment; 07/05/2018 – BP AND ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION SIGN BINDING GAS SALES PRECEDENT AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – BP shareholders approve CEO’s pay; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS POWER SECTOR NEEDS TO FURTHER REDUCE EMISSIONS WORLDWIDE, ESPECIALLY IN ASIA; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMMITTED TO 19.75 PCT STAKE IN ROSNEFT; 24/04/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS HAS ‘VERY STRONG’ PARTNERSHIP WITH RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT, STAYS OUT OF POLITICS

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 7,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 18,965 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $831,000, down from 26,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 2.54M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Is Maintained at Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Taps BlackRock to Help Lure $2 Trillion of Assets; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IF GENERIC PRESSURES ARE DELAYED IN 2018, IT COULD MAKE IT MORE CHALLENGING FOR CO TO GROW ITS TOP LINE IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Institutional Securities Rev $6.1B; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Eyes $1 Trillion (Video); 18/04/2018 – Goldman and Morgan Stanley Investors Fret Over Capital Returns; 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS EUROPE LOOKING “INCREASINGLY ATTRACTIVE” ON ABSOLUTE VALUATIONS; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

