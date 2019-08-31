Atlanta Capital Group Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Autozone Has 1.07 Sentiment

Autozone Inc (AZO) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 250 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 233 decreased and sold stock positions in Autozone Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 22.77 million shares, down from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Autozone Inc in top ten holdings increased from 16 to 18 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 202 Increased: 154 New Position: 96.

Atlanta Capital Group increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 32.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group acquired 3,552 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 14,380 shares with $1.76 million value, up from 10,828 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $191.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS Takes Rare Step Outside Four Walls, Names Pepsi Executive New CFO – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – The Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Group decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 5,431 shares to 81,074 valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,758 shares and now owns 168,936 shares. Ishares Tr (ITOT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -6.75% below currents $136.73 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEP in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $138 target.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mgmt Llc reported 1.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Saybrook Capital Nc owns 12,878 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.45% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 19.51 million are owned by Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 33,974 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Cim Mangement Inc owns 8,481 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt accumulated 25,151 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 3.87 million shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Advsrs Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 6,266 shares. Ca, California-based fund reported 7,270 shares. The Indiana-based Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Private Asset invested in 1.12% or 51,339 shares. 37,152 are held by Cohen Lawrence B.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $26.63 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 19.63 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Marshfield Associates holds 7.5% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. for 119,568 shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 20,714 shares or 6.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 5.24% invested in the company for 176,920 shares. The New York-based S. Muoio & Co. Llc has invested 5.16% in the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,570 shares.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Collision Advice Legacy Group Names ALLDATA as a Preferred Partner for Repair Information Technology – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.