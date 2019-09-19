Atlanta Capital Group Lifted Its Holding in Conocophillips (COP) by $652,151 as Stock Price Declined; Camelot Portfolios Has Boosted Holding in Polaris Inds (PII)

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 107.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 10,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 20,639 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 9,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 3.33 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 7,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 20,717 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 13,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 376,475 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 7.21 BLN RUPEES VS 5.69 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 09/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript); 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 10,724 shares to 42,310 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRS) by 114,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,544 shares, and cut its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.

